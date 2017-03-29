CANVAS: CONVENIENT, PLANT-BASED NOURISHMENT
CANVAS is a sustainable, plant-based barley beverage designed to support a health-conscious lifestyle. Each bottle provides a rich source of dietary fiber, a convenient source of complete protein (from plants), medium-chain fatty acids (from coconut), and a blend of delicious ingredients.
FEATURED FLAVORS
MATCHA
Features:
11g Fiber
8g Complete Protein
Medium-chain fatty acids
100% Plant-Based
Coconut Sugar
No Artificial Ingredients
Ingredients:
Spent grain isolate (from saved grain), cashew milk (water, cashews), coconut milk (water, coconut cream), coconut sugar, chicory root extract, pea protein isolate, matcha, natural flavors, sea salt.
TURMERIC CHAI
Features:
13g Fiber
9g Complete Protein
Medium-chain fatty acids
100% Plant-Based
Coconut Sugar
No Artificial Ingredients
Ingredients:
Spent grain isolate (from saved grain), cashew milk (water, cashews), coconut milk (water, coconut cream), coconut sugar, chicory root extract, pea protein isolate, ginger juice, natural flavors, chai spice blend, turmeric extract, vanilla extract, sea salt.
COLD BREW LATTE
Features:
13g Fiber
9g Complete Protein
Medium-chain fatty acids
100% Plant-Based
Coconut Sugar
No Artificial Ingredients
Ingredients:
Spent grain isolate (from saved grain), cashew milk (water, cashews), coconut milk (water, coconut cream), coconut sugar, cold brew coffee, chicory root extract, pea protein isolate, natural flavors, sea salt.
COCOA
Features:
13g Fiber
10g Complete Protein
Medium-chain fatty acids
100% Plant-Based
Coconut Sugar
No Artificial Ingredients
Ingredients:
Spent grain isolate (from saved grain), cashew milk (water, cashews), coconut milk (water, coconut cream), coconut sugar, cocoa powder, chicory root extract, pea protein isolate, matcha, natural flavors, sea salt.
The First Beverage Made from Saved Grain
We are a team of optimists working to turn millions of tons of spent grain into saved grain, to bring better nutrition to everyone.Learn More
FEATURES
REMARKABLE BARLEY
Barley is also well known for its wonderful nutritional qualities. It is a rich source of dietary fibers like beta-glucans and arabinoxylans, which may help support digestive health, heart health, and overall well-being*.
BALANCED NOURISHMENT
Canvas provides a rich source of fiber, complete protein from plants, and medium-chain fatty acids. We use no refined sugars, no artificial ingredients, and our beverages are 100% plant-based.
CONVENIENCE
Canvas comes in a convenient, ready-to-drink size (12 fl oz) for hassle-free nutrition on-the-go. Your new favorite breakfast? Ours too.
SUSTAINABLE SAVED GRAIN
Each year, millions of tons of spent grain are produced during the production of beer. We are working to save the grain and bring better nutrition to everyone.